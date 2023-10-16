"Blud can’t even hit a security guard" - Fans turn on Dillon Danis overnight; attack the fighter after poor attempt at redemption

MMA fans have turned on Dillon Danis following his lackluster performance against Logan Paul this past weekend.

Danis and Paul met inside the ring on the highly anticipated MF & DAZN: The Prime Card. The pair featured as the co-main event before Tommy Fury defeated KSI via unanimous decision to close out the night.

All the focus heading into the fight was on Danis, with fans eager to see whether or not the Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert could trouble 'The Maverick' with his stand-up. It was clear from the offset that wouldn't be the case, however, as Danis' gameplan was apparent from the first round. The 30-year-old rarely threw, avoided being knocked down, and seemingly attempted to get himself disqualified with illegal : maneuvers.

The chaos culminated in the final round, as after being outclassed by Logan Paul across all six rounds, Dillon Danis' attempt at a guillotine choke resulted in his disqualification and a rush of security flooding the ring.

Following his DQ, Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that he has the moral victory. He wrote:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."

Plenty of fans weren't been convinced by Danis' attempt at redemption, however, with many calling out 'El Jefe' for his poor performance.

"Blud can't even hit a security guard."

"He bullied you in there. You started throwing once the security turned up lol"

Conor McGregor pens message to Dillon Danis following DQ loss

Conor McGregor penned a message of support to his teammate and training partner Dillon Danis following his controversial performance against Logan Paul.

The Irishman, who is expected to return to the UFC next year, shared a photo of the two MMA fighters from a number of years ago. He expressed his admiration for 'El Jefe' and let the world know that he's excited about what's next for his friend.

He wrote:

"What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next! #Legend"

McGregor had also tweeted just after the bout had finished, stating that Dillon Danis performed better than Nate Diaz did against Jake Paul. Characteristically, however, the Irishman soon deleted the post.