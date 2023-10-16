Conor McGregor pens a thoughtful tweet to Dillon Danis' loss after deleting his initial reaction

UFC star Conor McGregor, like many other combat sports enthusiasts, was heavily invested in the recently concluded MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. McGregor's teammate and training partner, Dillon Danis, made his boxing debut on the card, taking on Logan Paul.

While Danis' pre-fight shenanigans, especially his attention-grabbing and character-assassinating tactics aimed at Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal became the event's talking point, his performance in the actual fight failed to live up to the hype.

Danis faced disqualification in his bout against Logan Paul, following a chaotic scene in the last round as several security personnel swarmed the ring leading to a post-fight scuffle.

Logan Paul dominated the fight, earning the nod from the judges in the first five rounds. Despite showcasing some decent combinations, they lacked significant impact. The pre-fight hype and the animosity between the two fighters had raised expectations, leaving fans disappointed.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor expressed his admiration for Danis, even going so far as to claim that 'El Jefe' performed better than Nate Diaz did against Jake Paul. McGregor had previously enlisted Danis' services during his preparation for the UFC 202 rematch against Diaz. Although he deleted his initial tweet from yesterday, he has now taken to X to pen a heartfelt message for Danis, stating:

"What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next! #Legend"

Conor McGregor issues challenge to KSI following controversial loss to Tommy Fury

Conor McGregor wasted no time in extending a challenge to the British social media sensation KSI following the UK star's loss to Tommy Fury via unanimous decision (initially scored a majority decision win).

KSI's loss to Fury stirred up quite a bit of controversy, with many arguing that the YouTuber had done enough to hand the professional boxer his first career defeat. However, it was Conor McGregor who enthusiastically stepped forward to propose a future showdown with KSI. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote:

"You know what? Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy encounter – I used to call them 'nixers' back when I was a plumber. Now I'm on the Lamborghini yacht, and he's in a Huracán."

While McGregor hasn't dabbled in the influencer boxing space yet, several prominent stars, including the likes of Jake and Logan Paul have called out the Irishman for a boxing clash.