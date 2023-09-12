“Blud knew he was finished” - Fans marvel at the grappling expertise of young Ruotolo brothers

ONE Championship's grappling superstar twins, the Ruotolo brothers, are two of the most dangerous siblings in the world. It's hard to name another pair of brothers who can dismantle anybody, limb by limb, like the Ruotolo boys.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo were largely seen as jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars. The two started training at just 3 years old and broke through the scene as teenagers, winning tournaments left and right.

The two beat seasoned black belts while they were just purple belts. Now that they are black belts themselves, the two are taking over the sport.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, we saw a throwback video of the twins playfully rolling back when they were just boys. Even while goofing around as kids, the Ruotolo brothers showed technical precision rare even for adults.

"“Stop the video” 🤭 The Ruotolo brothers NEVER stop grinding 🔥 Who should Kade and Tye face next? 👀 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans are loving the video and leaving comments left and right:

Comments on the video

@n1aashir said:

"Stop the video😭😭 blud knew he was finished😭"

@n3dpow3rd said what young Ruotolo might have been thinking:

"Well he was right about one thing, the submission was going down! 😂"

@agentlesloth was hilarious with his comment:

"Homie throwing reversal was like nah this my vid now"

Here are more comments:

More comments

@_smilemoreoften ._ made a proper assessment of the sequence:

"bro saw in the future and he lost"

@av_al503 seconded it:

"bro just knew what was coming"

At just 20 years old, the Ruotolo brothers already made history in the sport of jiu-jitsu. Last year, Kade become the youngest ADCC world champion ever and also the inaugural ONE lightweight submmission grappling world champion.

As for Tye, he was named the youngest IBJJF world champion last year after getting promoted to gold medal. At the moment, Tye is slated to take part in ONE Championship's inaugural welterweight submission grappling world championship match.

The future looks bright for the prodigious grappling twins.