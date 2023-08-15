"Blue collar dudes doing their jobs" - Tristan Tate offers support to Target employees being labelled 'racist' for doing their job

Tristan Tate is at it again on Twitter. The younger brother of controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is known for being similarly outspoken. He regularly uses his Twitter account to offer hot takes on various topics, while also taking part in social commentary, often in an inflammatory manner.

This time, he has come to the defense of two Target employees, who have been branded racists by an up-and-coming pop singer who goes by Baby Storme. She and a flash mob under her direction recorded a music video at Target without any permits to film in the store, which is private property. This was pointed out by Tristan Tate.

Expand Tweet

Baby Storme was warned against continuing her efforts and told by a Target employee that he would be contacting the police. Storme, who is African-American, decried the situation as racist to a mixed online reception. Among those who reacted to the incident was Tristan Tate.

The younger Tate brother took to Twitter with a lengthy post admonishing Baby Storme, while praising the unnamed Target employees. He further expressed his belief that both men will likely become the victims of mischaracterization on the internet, as well as online harassment.

The former kickboxer upped his take by promising to assist the men with their legal fees, should they choose to sue the singer, which he advised them to do, expressing confidence in their chances of winning. The incident has attracted significant attention, but no lawsuits have been filed.

Meanwhile, the Tate brothers are dealing with legal troubles of their own after being formally charged for sexual assault and human trafficking, among other lesser known charges.

What did Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate say about MrBeast?

While both Tristan and Andrew Tate are close siblings who generally share the same views and opinions, they aren't a complete monolith. This is showcased by their different views on MrBeast, who Tristan Tate previously congratulated for losing weight and embarking on a fitness journey.

Expand Tweet

Alternatively, Andrew Tate lambasted the YouTuber after taking part in a contest. To win the contest, a Twitter user had to reply under MrBeast's tweet and earn more likes than anyone else. After 48 hours, a winner was declared and was given access to MrBeast's Twitter revenue for an entire month.

Andrew Tate claims to have won the contest but accused MrBeast of rigging another tweet to win.