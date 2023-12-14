"BMF Energy" - Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland verbally agree to fight, fans ecstatic

Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland have expressed mutual interest in facing off at UFC 296.

'The Silent Assassin' was originally set to face Ian Garry this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the welterweight bout was canceled after Garry contracted pneumonia.

With the event just days away, it appears that Luque might have to wait until next year to return to the octagon. However, 'Trailblazer' has thrown down the gauntlet to ensure Luque stays on the card.

Holland took a jab at 'The Future' on social media, with a caption suggesting he is willing to step in as a last-minute replacement for a 180-pound catchweight bout against Luque.

Check out Kevin Holland's post below:

Luque has acknowledged Holland's proposal and agreed to the potential catchweight bout. The seasoned welterweight fighter remarked on social media:

"So guys I saw that Kevin Holland wants to jump in to substitute for the fight Saturday night and I want to tell you guys I’m down. So Kevin, if you’re really down to come here, let’s do this. Let’s mix it up. Let’s get in that octagon and go to war and hey, I’m willing to do 180, so we can do it at 180 and let’s put on a show for all the crowd."

Check out Vicente Luque's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans swiftly responded to the potential bout with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"CALL BIG MOUTH @danawhite"

Another wrote:

"Did he just get done with weight cut? Why the bedroom call out?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This would be a better fight than Ian Garry anyway!"

"BMF Energy 👊🏼👊🏼"

"I hope it happens, good shit Mr. Luque"

"Get big mouth involved 🔥🔥"

"I like that fight even better that the original, nice"

Credits: @VicenteLuqueMMA on X/Twitter