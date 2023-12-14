Ian Garry's wife accused of "poisoning" the Irishman by Kevin Holland, who demands to step in after UFC 296 pull-out

Ian Garry's path to UFC 296 has been riddled with challenges. The tumultuous journey took an unforeseen twist when the Irish welterweight was forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated bout against Vicente Luque due to pneumonia.

Garry's journey to UFC 296 has been defined by persistent scrutiny, encompassing his wife's past work, verbal onslaughts from UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and a notable departure from Team Renegade.

Adding an unexpected twist to the unfolding narrative, Kevin Holland took to Twitter, casting controversial accusations against Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, suggesting her involvement in his withdrawal, citing "poisoning." Holland's tweet, laden with insinuations about their relationship, adds to the complexity of Garry's predicament.

Holland initially offered to step in as a replacement to face Luque at UFC 296. Taking to Instagram stories, Holland wrote:

"Quit playing... Book my fight @ufc"

Holland took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the unfolding Ian Garry saga, suggesting that Layla Anna-Lee, the Irishman's wife, might have orchestrated his withdrawal.

The American injected his spin into the discussion surrounding Layla Anna-Lee's previous work, 'How to be a WAG,' hurling serious accusations against her. He wrote:

"How to be a #mma WAG - Block comments on his social media. Spend his money (before he has it). Skip presser so nobody asks about the above. Give him food poisoning so he has to pull from fight. Then he will be sad and really think he needs you. #HowTo #WAG."

Vicente Luque reacts classily to Ian Garry pulling out of UFC 296 clash

Ian Garry's withdrawal from UFC 296 due to pneumonia left the Irishman frustrated, but his opponent, Vicente Luque, responded with class and empathy.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news and announced that the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Garry and Luque has been scrapped. Expressing his disappointment, Garry clarified that the decision was made by UFC doctors who deemed him unfit to compete.

Meanwhile, Luque, displayed utmost class in his reaction, wishing Ian Garry a speedy recovery and extending well wishes to his family. Luque acknowledged the unfortunate situation and emphasized the hard work he had put into preparing for the fight. He said:

“First of all, I wish (him) the best recovery. Speedy recovery for him, and the best for his family... It’s really unfortunate. I was so ready for this fight. I’ve had a great training camp."

Luque added:

"It’s out of my control. Everything that I could do, everything that I have control of in my job and put my heart into this, I did. I gave it my all.

"Unfortunately, we cannot really control everything. As I said, I wish the best. I wish recovery for Ian. Now it’s time for me to rest. I did have a hard training camp.”

