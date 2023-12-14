Ian Garry gets picked apart by MMA world for uncanny absence from UFC 296 fight week - "The McGregor wannabe continues to disappoint"

Ian Garry recently came under fire for not making any public appearances during the UFC 296 fight week. The Irishman is set to face Vincente Luque in a welterweight contest this weekend in Las Vegas.

Garry's relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, has been a hot topic of discussion among MMA fans over the past few weeks. After it was revealed that Anna-Lee authored a satirical book titled 'How to be a WAG,' centered around teaching women how to secure relationships with professional athletes, many questioned the sanctity of her marriage.

Besides the controversy surrounding his wife's book, Ian Garry was scrutinized for his unsightly rivalry with Neil Magny and the circumstances surrounding his removal from Leon Edwards' Team Renegade Gym in England. Needless to say, the past few weeks have been stressful for the Irishman, and the days leading up to UFC 296 have been a turbulent time for his family.

After @casualmmainc posted about Garry's absence from fight week on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their dismay and slammed 'The Future' for missing the UFC Embedded vlogs and interviews.

One fan wrote:

"The McGregor wannabe continues to disappoint."

Another fan wrote:

"This guy's a clown. Thinks he's bigger than what he is."

Check out some more reactions below:

Darren Till on Ian Garry going AWOL during UFC 296 fight week

Darren Till recently shared his thoughts on Ian Garry being a no-show in the days leading up to the UFC 296 event. The Liverpudlian stated that not turning up for interviews and other media commitments would make Garry's situation worse.

The former UFC star reacted to the same tweet mentioned above and re-posted it with the caption:

"This is not a good look for Ian. Live by the sword, die by the sword. He chatted a lot of shit about Neil Magny & Geoff Neil. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, he doesn’t come to defend himself. He needs just embrace all the shit everyone chatting about him. I wish him luck for the weekend. Be a tough mental battle for him this one, I reckon."

Ian Garry is coming off a unanimous decision win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 and has a perfect 13-0 professional record. Meanwhile, his next opponent, Vincente Luque, last defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 78.