Exclusive: Brandon Royval believes Ian Garry is bearing the "repercussions" for "messed up" comments about Neil Magny

Brandon Royval recently weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Ian Garry and stated that the Irishman is bound to suffer the consequences of his accusatory comments about Neil Magny.

For context, Magny faced Garry in a welterweight contest at UFC 292 earlier this year. In the build-up to the fight, Magny attempted to trash-talk Garry and announced that he was looking to deliver a father-like battering on the Irishman. However, fans weren't happy that Magny used that particular analogy and brutally slammed the perennial welterweight contender on social media.

Ian Garry notably fanned the flames throughout fight week and fueled the outrage with his comments. His statements ultimately had severe consequences for Neil Magny, who recently revealed that he's fighting for his children's custody in court, and Garry's "child abuser" comments were detrimental to his case.

Incidentally, Garry is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding his wife's book, and many have also questioned their relationship. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Brandon Royval stated that Garry could get into deeper trouble for his comments on Neil Magny. He said:

"It's a messed up situation... I'm not saying that karma's coming ten-fold because I don't believe karma's benefitting Magny in this sense, but Ian Garry, for the things he's been doing outside the cage, I mean, there's going to be repercussions for that. He's on the cart with the wrong people because a lot of those dudes are 170 [pounds] or close to that, and I'm sure someone's not going to not say something to him."

Manel Kape on Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval at UFC 296

Manel Kape recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval flyweight title fight at UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Royval fought the reigning flyweight champion for the first time at UFC Vegas 34 in August 2021. Pantoja defeated 'Raw Dawg' via second-round submission. After that loss, Royval bounced back with three straight wins and secured himself a shot at the flyweight championship.

During a recent episode of the Believe Me You! podcast, Manel Kape was asked about his predictions for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval title rematch. He replied:

"Pantoja definitely. No doubt. Pantoja's more consistent than him... But Brandon Royval is, you know, unpredictable. This guy is... not too technical, but he throws some weird stuff. Yes, he's wild... When I look at Brandon Royval, I see someone that don't know how to fight."

