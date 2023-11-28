What is a "WAG"? What is Layla Anna-Lee's book on "WAG"s about? The controversy surrounding Ian Garry's wife explained 

Sean Strickland's controversial comments regarding the relationship between UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee were arguably one of the most discussed topics in MMA last week.

Strickland's remarks, suggesting that Anna-Lee manipulated Garry into marriage, sparked a heated exchange, with Garry even hinting at legal action.

Central to this drama is Layla Anna-Lee's book, "How to be a WAG," which has opened up discussions about Garry's marriage. The book, authored by the English sports presenter, offers satirical guidance on forming relationships with professional athletes. However, recent events have led to an alleged narrative that Garry was forced into the relationship.

WAGs have become a cultural phenomenon, representing a glamorous lifestyle intertwined with the sports world. The term "WAGs" was first coined by the British tabloid press to describe the wives and girlfriends of high-profile footballers, particularly the England national football team.

The acronym was widely used during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where media coverage focused on figures like Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Cole, even though the term was used frequently before that.

It's crucial to understand that Anna-Lee's book originated from a satire segment during her tenure as a celebrity guru while she engaged with WAGs and top celebrities at high-profile events. Despite her efforts to clarify the satirical nature of the content, MMA audiences seem to have missed the intended humor, leading to a wave of criticism.

Anna-Lee, addressing the situation on Instagram, expressed disappointment at the misinterpretation and highlighted the hate messages and threats she has faced. Defending her book, she explained its context, emphasizing its lighthearted nature during the FIFA World Cup in 2010. The English presenter argued that her content was ahead of its time, with the sarcasm lost on the MMA community.

Layla Anna-Lee responds to criticism and hate messages

Layla Anna-Lee has taken a firm stance in addressing the criticisms aimed at her amidst the ongoing controversies surrounding her book and the scrutiny of her relationship with her husband, Ian Garry.

Delving into the age disparity issue, Anna-Lee candidly acknowledged the prevailing criticism surrounding her age, humorously expressing how the mere act of aging has become a contentious point.

Furthermore, she addressed the unconventional aspect of her relationship with Ian Garry, highlighting the 14-year age gap that has drawn considerable attention. She bluntly acknowledged the shock factor associated with marrying someone significantly younger.

Despite incorporating sarcasm in her response and acknowledging the potential for misinterpretation, Layla Anna-Lee emphasized the absurdity of the criticisms. Challenging the critics via Instagram stories, Layla Ann-Lee asserted:

“It’s *definitely not* laced with sexism. It’s affected their thoughts on everyone in the industry, including males that are dating females of the exact same age gap. They’ve definitely been offended by that as well.”