BREAKING: Ian Garry is out of UFC 296, Dana White confirms reason

Ian Garry is out of his UFC 296 bout against Vicente Luque.

Garry's absence from UFC 296 media events raised a lot of eyebrows this week. While many believed that 'The Future' refrained from making public appearances because of his ongoing controversy and to protect his family, that does not seem to be the case.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently took to YouTube to share that the fight is reportedly off. Sonnen stated that Garry and his son recently visited the hospital after suffering from the same symptoms and as a result of which the fight had to be canceled:

"Ian Garry is out, where should we begin... He was at a hospital himself, he wasn't feeling well and he has taken his child to the hospital right now, to the ER. The child has the same symptoms that he had. That is the way that this is being told."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Soon after this, UFC CEO Dana White took to Instagram to confirm the news. White stated that 'The Future' initially showed the symptoms of flu, which later turned into pneumonia:

"Alright guys, I know what's out there. There's some speculation that Ian Garry and Luque are off. it is true. Ian Garry started with flu that turned into pneumonia. So, that fight is off, it is not happening, it is true."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below:

Garry was last seen in action against Neil Magny at UFC 292 where he earned a unanimous decision victory. He has a perfect 13-0 professional record and is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the UFC right now.