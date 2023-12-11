“What happened to being a proud Irishman” - Ian Garry faces mockery for wanting to represent Brazil inside the UFC octagon

Ian Garry recently faced backlash online after a video surfaced of him expressing his desire to represent Brazil inside the UFC octagon.

CrashMMA posted a video to their X account, which shows the surging welterweight contender speaking highly of Brazil and describing how they treat him. He revealed his intentions to get a Brazilian passport and mentioned that he wants to represent the nation in the octagon in the near future.

Garry said:

"I only want to go out there and represent the best of Brazil...I want to embrace that, soak it up, and then go and fight with that energy. So, I want the Brazilian fans to know that when I fight, I am carrying the flag for Brazilians now as well as the Irish."

Fans reacted by voicing their displeasure with Ian Garry's comments about representing Brazil and the idea of the nation even referring to him as a Brazilian champion should he win the UFC welterweight championship. They mentioned that the Brazilian fans don't claim him as one of their own and put him on blast for his comments, writing:

"What happened to being a proud Irishman" [@ABraveLilWaffle - X]

"How to be cringe 101" [@Tarransp - X]

"Left Ireland and his gym that made him a champ in cage warriors…" [@watch_hoop - X]

"Is he the opposite of Mackenzie Dern?" [@ZoreanKombie - X]

"Not even Brazilian and we don’t claim this mf" [@TimooMMA - X]

"We don’t claim him either take one for the team bro please he’s embarrassing us on the world stage" [@themmaexpert30 - X]

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Ian Garry receives this Saturday at UFC 296, as it appears as though he has become more of a polarizing fighter in recent months.

Colby Covington sounds off on Ian Garry for turning comments off on social media

Colby Covington recently sounded off on Ian Garry after the welterweight contender turned comments off on his social media.

While speaking to All Out Fighting, 'Chaos' mentioned that he never turned comments off his posts despite receiving backlash from fans over his comments over the years and labeled Garry as being too sensitive for doing so, saying:

"I've had death threats, bombings, people wanted to kill me after Brazil, I never turned off my social media, I never turned off my comments, look at that little Ian Garry, he's turning off his comments like a little sensitive soyboy...The guy's a joke, he's a little f***ing kid."

