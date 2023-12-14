"His wife told him to pull out" - Ian Garry faces merciless trolling from fans for being "bullied out of" UFC 296 after pulling out

An unfortunate turn of events has led to the highly anticipated showdown between Ian Garry and Vicente Luque at UFC 296 being abruptly canceled.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that Garry's initial battle with the flu progressed into pneumonia, rendering him unfit to compete:

“Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia. So that fight is off and is not happening. It is true.”

The Irishman's absence from UFC 296 pre-fight media day, where he was expected to address reporters, was initially shrouded in mystery. There were also concerns about his family's safety, but was ultimately an illness that forced Garry to seek treatment for pneumonia.

The lead-up to the event has presented significant challenges for Ian Garry, characterized by persistent scrutiny from the MMA community. The pre-fight controversy has fueled fan speculation, leading many to believe that Garry's absence from media day was a result of the pre-fight controversy. Consequently, fans are now adhering to this narrative, considering it a significant factor in the unfolding events ahead of the UFC 296 fight. One fan wrote:

"His wife told him to pull out."

Another fan wrote:

"Ian Garry's wife before this: "You must do everything you can to not make it to the press conference my son"

Yet another fan wrote:

"He would not have survived that press conference."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Reactions via: @danawhite on Instagram

Welterweight contenders offer to step in as replacement for Ian Garry at UFC 296

In the wake of Ian Garry's unfortunate withdrawal from UFC 296 due to pneumonia, welterweight contenders are throwing their names into the mix as potential replacements.

Expand Tweet

The unexpected void on the fight card has prompted a surge of interest from fighters looking to seize the opportunity and step in on short notice. With the spotlight now shining on potential substitutes, the anticipation builds as the UFC considers various candidates to step in and face Vicente Luque.

No.12-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland reacted to the news with a phone emoji, perhaps signaling that he would be willing to step in on short notice. Meanwhile, Kevin Jousset, who's 2-0 in the UFC wrote:

"I'm still in Vegas just saying and can fight a 6th time this year."

Check out the comments below:

Reactions under Dana White's post on Instagram