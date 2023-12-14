“Look son, you don’t fit in here” - Leon Edwards’ coach reveals what he said to Ian Garry while giving him the boot from Team Renegade

Leon Edwards has become one of several UFC fighters who have had issues with welterweight contender Ian Garry. The strife between both men stems from the Irishman's surprise over being barred from training at Team Renegade, which the 170-pound champion's head coach, Dave Lovell has now explained.

According to Lovell, he disapproved of some of Garry's behaviors at the gym, and as the head coach, politely requested that he find a training ground elsewhere. Lovell said as much during an appearance on The MMA Hour, where he was interviewed by Ariel Helwani.

"Ian Garry came to our gym, he was doing things that, me personally as a head coach, never agreed with and I politely asked the kid, in no disrespectful way, 'Look son, you don't fit in here, I think it's time for you to move on.' And as far as I'm concerned, that's the end of the story."

Not only was the Irishman booted from Team Renegade, but he is also alleged, by Paddy Pimblett, to have been knocked out by the UFC welterweight champion during a sparring session. This was similar to Brendan Allen's claim that the Irishman was also knocked out at Kill Cliff FC during a sparring session.

It was rumored that Shavkat Rakhmonov, a fellow welterweight, was the one responsible for allegedly knocking Garry out. However, as things stand, Edwards isn't focusing too much on Garry, as he has a tall task ahead of him at UFC 296, where he faces Colby Covington in his second welterweight title defense.

Leon Edwards' head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman

The greatest highlight of Leon Edwards' career would arguably be his head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman in the pair's first-ever rematch. After being down on the scorecards and the verge of a lopsided unanimous decision loss, 'Rocky's' fire was lit by a now famous speech from his head coach, Dave Lovell.

Armed with his coach's motivation, Edwards faked a jab, which Usman sought to slip, tricking his foe into leaning into the path of a rising left head kick that put 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to sleep with what was the greatest knockout of 2022.