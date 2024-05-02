"BMF is something I haven’t touched” - Alexander Volkanovski entertains fourth Max Holloway clash in light of UFC 300 ‘title’ victory

Alexander Volkanovski holds three wins over fellow featherweight great, Max Holloway but 'Blessed' is yet to taste victory against his longtime rival.

After 'The Great' served up arguably his best career performance in their third clash, a much-anticipated bout at UFC 276, the possibility of a fourth fight seemed slim.

But following Holloway's incredible display against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Volkanovski appears more open to another fight with the Hawaiian. 'Blessed' secured the BMF title, previously held by Gaethje, with a stunning knockout in the final second of the fifth round.

The 32-year-old dominated large portions of the fight, and many fans and pundits had him winning four of the five rounds, a result that almost no one expected.

During a recent appearance on the Australian sports show, Main Event, Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Holloway's BMF title win, and how he feels about a fourth fight. He said:

"Would I fight him? I mean, now that he's got the BMF [title], we might have to do this... I was always sitting there like. 'How could you do [a fourth fight]?' But maybe there is that something there. You know, there's the BMF [title] now. For me, it's 3-0, how can you get yourself out of bed for that? A BMF is something that I haven't touched before. So maybe we can do that."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below from 7:30:

Alexander Volkanovski shares advice with Steve Erceg ahead of his UFC 301 title clash

Steve Erceg hopes to join Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker as the third Australian to win a UFC title.

'Astro Boy' is just several days away from the most important fight of his career, a flyweight title clash with champion Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 301.

To add more pressure on top of Erceg, he will be walking into enemy territory, with the fight taking place in Pantoja's home country of Brazil. But the unassuming Australian does not appear deterred by the situation and has spoken confidently about his chances of winning ahead of fight night.

During Erceg's recent appearance on Main Event, he spoke to 'The Great', who shared some advice with the title challenger ahead of Saturday night. He said this:

"Back yourself mate, go out there and put on a show. Even though you're over there, that all just adds to the story. All this pressure, enemy territory, however it is, it just makes that story even better."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski chat with Steve Erceg below from 8:00: