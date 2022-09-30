"That's the fight I want. I hope he's ready for it"- Bo Nickal adamant about fighting Khamzat Chimaev, predicts possible timeline for clash with 'Borz'

Bo Nickal recently revealed that he wants a bout against welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Nickal was recently awarded a UFC contract after he defeated CFFC champion Donovan Beard via submission just 52 seconds into the match at Dana White’s Contender Series.

Many reports have confirmed that 'The Allen Assassin' will be facing Jamie Pickett for his fight in the UFC. The bout is being targeted for UFC 282, which is scheduled for December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Well. That didn’t take long. Less than two days removed from Contender Series, Bo Nickal has his UFC debut. Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, per the UFC. Well. That didn’t take long. Less than two days removed from Contender Series, Bo Nickal has his UFC debut. Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, per the UFC. https://t.co/je4qRbMO85

In the latest edition of the Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, Nickal expressed his interest in taking on number two-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. 'The Allen Assassin', who has just joined the UFC, acknowledged that it might not be possible for him to fight "Borz" right away. Still, he appeared certain that he would make the matchup one or two years down the road.

Indicating his interest in the fight against Khamzat Chimaev, the 26-year-old fighter said:

"That's a fight I want. I want that fight...Yeah I want Khamzat. Am I going to get Khamzat for my next fight? Like no. He's fighting for the title soon right? He's gonna be fighting guys like that. But at the end of the day like I see myself fighting him in a year [or] two years down the road. Like that's happening. That's the fight I want...I hope he's ready for it. "

Chael Sonnen motivates Bo Nickal to go up against Khamzat Chimaev

Immediately after signing with the UFC, three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion Bo Nickal was seen confidently by announcing welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev as his choice of opponent for his ocatgon debut.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Bo Nickal just called out Khamzat Chimaev! Bo Nickal just called out Khamzat Chimaev! 👀 https://t.co/QZrqXYOJdG

Appearing on a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen praised the UFC debutant for calling out Khamzat Chimaev. He believes Nickal should not stop in his pursuit of 'Borz' and instead go "with both barrels" against him:

"What should [Bo Nickal] be doing? Bo should be full steam, with both barrels, coming after [Khamzat Chimaev]. Not maybe, not somebody else, not a title fight. 'Let me see what happens. Let me get along with the boys I know here.' Full steam over on Chimaev."

"Nobody was calling out Chimaev, until Bo did it last night," he added. "And Bo should not let up. And the shoe is now on the other foot... Now he [Chimaev] has a choice to make: 'Do I do the same thing to Bo that everyone just did to me?'"- Sonnen further added.

