Bo Nickal comes clean on fight plans after Reinier de Ridder loss, expresses intention to "get back into it"

Middleweight Bo Nickal recently weighed in on his performance against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. The former NCAA champion suffered a devastating loss via second-round knockout this past weekend.
After his defeat at Des Moines, the MMA community launched a social media tirade against Nickal. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the 29-year-old expressed his desire to return to the octagon as soon as possible and claimed he wants to fight a couple more times this year. He said:
"I was talking with coach Mike [Brown] on the way back and I was like, 'I wanna fight ASAP. Let's go, like get back into it.' But I think I'll talk with the coaches and see what's best. Got to get back to a hundred percent and feel like I can put a training camp together. But, we'll see. I would like to fight a couple more times this year. So, get back as quickly as possible would be good for me."
Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:
Reinier de Ridder expresses interest in training with Bo Nickal after UFC Des Moines victory
Rising middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder recently expressed his interest in training with Bo Nickal. The Dutch fighter was responsible for handing the former NCAA champion his first loss in the UFC. Although both fighters hail from rival training camps, the 34-year-old believes he could make it happen.
Speaking to MMA journalist Damon Martin, he had this to say:
"I would really like to work with this guy. I would really like to work because of the skills that he brings. It would be awesome to train together. I don't really know if me being a Kill Cliff guy and now him being an ATT [American Top Team] guy is going to work out. But, we should do lowkey, not tell anybody"
Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below: