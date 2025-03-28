Bo Nickal gets 100% real on why he prefers Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus du Plessis as future opponent

Bo Nickal recently spoke about his potential future fight options in the UFC. Interestingly, Nickal seems to prefer a clash against Khamzat Chimaev over a bout with reigning middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

'Borz' is currently one of the most talked-about fighters on the UFC roster. Since his promotional debut, Chimaev has defeated several formidable opponents in dominant fashion. In his most recent fight, he defeated Robert Whittaker with an impressive submission.

Nickal recently shared his thoughts about it in an interview with Home of Fight. Notably, the American believes that a matchup against Chimaev would be an exciting fight for both himself and fans alike.

He said:

"100%, that's the most exciting fight [against Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus Du Plessis] there is in the division in my opinion. I think you know, as far as the fights in the UFC, you know, you got at the top, Jones and Aspinall, you got Ilia potentially with Islam or another 55er [155 pound] and I think right after that the most exciting fight next is me and Khamzat."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (21:31):

Much like Chimaev, Du Plessis also boasts an unblemished record of nine wins and zero defeats in the UFC. In his most recent fights, the South African has showcased dominant performances against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Reinier de Ridder previews his upcoming fight against Bo Nickal

UFC Fight Night 256, scheduled for May 3rd, will feature Bo Nickal's clash against Reinier de Ridder in the co-main event. Nickal is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Paul Craig at UFC 309 in November 2024. Meanwhile, de Ridder dismissed Kevin Holland with a rear-naked choke in his last outing.

Brimming with confidence, the Dutch fighter recently previewed his upcoming fight. He believes the outcome will depend on their grappling prowess.

He said:

"I think this fight is won or lost in the clinch. This is where the most of the fight is going to happen and most of the exchanges of the fight will happen. I’m really working on seeing if I can get him with some good knees, some good elbows. Throwing him, tripping him, getting to his back. That’s the plan."

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (7:21):

