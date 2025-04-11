Bo Nickal makes honest admission about Khamzat Chimaev's skills: "I'll be ready to go"

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal recently previewed his potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev. During the discussion, the American fighter primarily highlighted the impressive MMA prowess that Chimaev has shown in the promotion.

For context, both 'Borz' and Nickal are currently undefeated in the UFC, and they share a similar fighting style dominated by wrestling. There has been ongoing discussion about a potential clash between the two, often described as American wrestling versus Russian wrestling.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Nickal was asked if he foresees a championship fight against Chimaev, considering his accolades and the dominance of 'Borz' in the UFC. Nickal said:

"I mean I think that he's [Khamzat Chimaev] a guy everybody's seen as one of the best guys in the world for a long time and he's continued to prove himself against top competition, you know, his last fight was incredible performance, he'll be fighting for the title soon."

He continued:

"I think that um his skill set is really hard to deal with and so, you know, as I, you know, move up the ranks and continue to get better and improve, I think that fight, you know, I'm hoping that we can make it happen and I'll be ready to go when the time comes."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (4:40):

Michael Chiesa believes Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is worthy of International Fight Week

Dricus du Plessis secured his second middleweight title defense at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev emerged as a contender by beating former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker via first-round submission at UFC 308.

Although UFC has not officially announced Chimaev's fight against 'Stillknocks', many notable figures believe the matchup is likely to happen.

Recently, in a discussion on The Bohnfire, UFC veteran Michael Chiesa discussed the potential date of the bout. He said:

"I think that Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a very, very worthy fight of [to headline UFC 317 on] International Fight Week."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (23:50):

