Bo Nickal promised the Kevin Holland treatment by Reinier de Ridder: "He hasn't been pushed"

Reinier de Ridder recently made a bold claim regarding his upcoming bout against Bo Nickal. He made a comparison to his latest bout against Kevin Holland and promised to test the highly touted middleweight when they compete in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 67 this Saturday.
Nickal enters his bout against de Ridder with an unbeaten 7-0 MMA record, with six of his wins coming via stoppage. He is in for a tough test as 'The Dutch Knight' is the most accomplished opponent he has fought so far in his career.
De Ridder enters the bout following his dominant first-round submission win over Holland and claimed that he will do the same to Nickal.
While speaking to journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, de Ridder mentioned that he approaches each fight to finish his opponent and plans to be aggressive against the former NCAA champion:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I'm looking to do the same thing to Bo this time. I want to put a lot of pressure on him. I want to hit him with some good shots. He hasn't really been hit with anything major yet, he hasn't been taken down, he hasn't been pushed, so that's the plan."
Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments regarding Bo Nickal below (3:40):
Reinier de Ridder says he is confident he will negate Bo Nickal's wrestling
Reinier de Ridder also expressed confidence in his ability to counter Bo Nickal's wrestling, which is an area that he has had a significant advantage in over his opponents so far.
During the aforementioned interview, de Ridder mentioned that he has a judo background and believes it will allow him to have success against an elite wrestler of Nickal's caliber:
"I was a takedown artist first. I was a Judoka as a kid. My takedowns [have] always been a big part of my game. I've been taking down guys since before he was even wrestling." [4:30]
Check out the UFC on ESPN 67 promo featuring Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal below: