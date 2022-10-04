"I don't think that it would be a bad thing at all for the UFC" - Bo Nickal serious about fighting Logan Paul in WWE

Bo Nickal proved in his second outing in Dana White's Contender Series that he is a force to be reckoned with. Besides his remarkable first-round submission victory over Donovan Beard, Nickal capitalized on the opportunity to call out some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry.

The three-time NCAA Division I champion pushed for a fight against surging superstar Khamzat Chimaev and a pro-wrestling fight against YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul.

Check out Bo Nickal's calling out Chimaev and Paul:

The American YouTube sensation recently signed a contract with WWE and has looked phenomenal inside the squared circle. Nickal, who graduated from the ranks of DWCS, wants to take full advantage of his newfound popularity.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bo Nickal claimed that he meant business when he called out for a pro-wrestling bout with Logan Paul:

"He's obviously a big name. That's a big fight. And we can do it in the UFC or WWE. I'm down, I'm a wrestler, right? So, why not go pro?"

Nickal added that the idea of a matchup between the two would not be a bad move for the UFC:

"I didn't talk to them about it. I didn't ask them if they liked it or not. But I'm down to compete in any arena. I don't think that it would be a bad thing at all for the UFC. Like I go in there, dismantle Logan Paul in the WWE ring, that makes me an even bigger star in the UFC."

Watch the interview from the 22:50 mark below:

Bo Nickal previews how a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev would play out

Dana White's Contender Series alumni, Bo Nickal, had one mixed martial artist in mind after he secured the UFC contract with a first-round submission victory over Donovan Beard.

The 26-year-old grappling prodigy declared that he fancies his chances against undefeated Chechen-born Swede Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' has come to the fore as one of the most feared fighters on the roster owing to his unparalleled wrestling prowess.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Nickal claimed that he is confident that 'Borz' will not pose any real threat to him:

"I think I can win in a lot of ways. I mean, he's a 170 [welterweight]. He's a 70 that can't make weight. What's he going to do to me? Is he going to take me down? No. Is he going to submit me? No. Does he have a chance to knock me out? I mean, I guess yes. There's a chance to knock me out. But in reality what's more likely to happen is, I'm going to drag him down to the ground, and do exactly what he does to all these strikers. And I'm going to do it to him."

Watch Bo Nickal submit Donovan Beard below:

UFC @ufc BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS https://t.co/IDkLeYpj7F

