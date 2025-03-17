Bo Nickal shares honest take on UFC rankings, says it's "all marketing"

Bo Nickal recently weighed in and shared his honest take on the UFC rankings and noted that he isn't too concerned about his ranking. He highlighted what he considers a flaw as it pertains to title opportunities and believes they aren't too important.

Nickal was once ranked in the top 15, however, he later lost that ranking despite not losing a fight. He is currently scheduled to take on No. 13 ranked Reinier de Ridder in his next bout, where he could earn his spot back with an impressive win.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nickal downplayed the significance of the UFC rankings due to the top-ranked competitors not necessarily receiving title shots. He mentioned that it's a marketing tool by the promotion to sell fights and make them appear more important than what they are:

"To me, the rankings are all just marketing. We have guys that are No. 7 fighting for the title, so no shade to them, that's a great opportunity. But if the rankings are what rankings are, the guy who fights for the title should be No. 1, maybe No. 2, but like, that's not how it works."

"You can kind of connect the dots when you see I was in the rankings and now I'm not. And the guy I'm fighting is in the rankings. You know, why would they do that?"

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

Bo Nickal shares honest take on UFC Apex bouts

Bo Nickal also shared his honest take on UFC Apex bouts, which have been criticized by many in the MMA community for not having the same atmosphere as other events.

During his aforementioned appearance, Nickal recalled his own experience and mentioned that competing at the UFC Apex isn't the same and that fans and competitors miss out on incredible moments:

"I fought twice in the Apex and I would say that the virality of the moment is like, a fraction of what it would be with the crowd... It doesn't even feel close to the real arena and a real crowd. It feels like you're just going out there to spar. So, I think that it affects the competition."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

