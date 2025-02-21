Bo Nickal shares three-word response after fan asks if he still gets "Mohammadian" flashbacks

UFC rising middleweight Bo Nickal responded to a fan who asked if he gets flashbacks of his Iranian opponent, Mohammad Mohammadian, who completely dominated him in a freestyle wrestling match a few years ago.

Nickal is regarded as one of the best wresters in the UFC middleweight division, as he is a former three-time NCAA Division I national champion.

However, in his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Nickal recalled a wrestling match where he was completely dominated by Mohammadian in 2020 in freestyle wrestling. The Iranian secured a 10-0 technical fall victory.

Recently, a fan on X asked Nickal if he still gets flashbacks of his loss to Mohammadian.

Showing confidence in his skills, the American responded by demanding a rematch, writing:

“I need rematch.”

Check out Bo Nickal's X post below:

In his most recent UFC outing, Nickal squared off against Paul Craig at UFC 309. He delivered an impressive performance, securing victory via unanimous decision. This win extended his professional record to 7-0.

Bo Nickal shows confidence in wrestling prowess and claims he can beat the best of the best

Bo Nickal delivered a dominant performance at UFC 309. Despite this, analysts and fighters criticized him for not using his wrestling prowess. Many fans downplayed his skills, asserting that he is not as good as people believe.

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Nickal expressed gratitude for securing a win against Paul Craig despite not relying on his greatest strength and also reminded fans that he wants to be a UFC champion which needs well-rounded skills not just wrestling. The former NCAA champion stated:

"My goal has always been to be UFC champion, pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world. So when I call out guys like Khamzat, it's because I think he's really good, and I want to fight the best. I think this last fight, even though people didn’t love the performance, was a great step in the right direction. I dominated a veteran, a guy who has 26 fights, for three straight rounds just using striking. I didn’t even use my biggest asset."

He added:

"I think people are now saying, “Oh, Bo, he can’t wrestle,” this or that. Like, bro, trust me, I can wrestle. You could put me in the World Championship, the Olympics, any of the toughest tournaments with the toughest guys in the world right now, off zero wrestling matches in the last four years, and I’d still pick me."

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below:

