Bo Nickal takes aim at Dagestani wrestlers next after doing justice to historic -2500 odds in just 38 seconds

Bo Nickal returned to the octagon last night for his second bout in the UFC to take on Val Woodburn.

It is worth noting that Woodburn stepped in on short notice after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from his fight against Nickal. Known for his wrestling prowess, the three-time NCAA champion caught everyone by surprise after he knocked out his opponent in the very first round of their fight and did justice to being a historic -2500 favourite.

Following his emphatic win over Val Woodburn, Bo Nickal sat down at the post-fight press conference where he discussed a variety of topics including his future. Upon being asked if he would like to face a Dagestani wrestler moving forward, Nickal said:

"Absolutely, I have so much respect for the Dagestani fighters. I think that their lifestyle, the way they approach the sport is very similar to myself and my team and how we live and how we approach the sport and I respect those guys a ton. I think they're at the top of the sport, obviously competing at a high level and I want to test myself against the best so eventually when it makes sense, we will make it happen."

Bo Nickal talks about his team following his win at UFC 290

Ever since making his transition into MMA in 2022, Nickal has been undefeated in five bouts and has a 100% finish record. Speaking of his success inside the octagon and his win over Val Woodburn at UFC 290, the 27-year-old praised his coaches at American Top Team (ATT) for the same.

During the post-fight press conference, Bo Nickal spoke about trusting his team and claimed that the victory belongs to his team. He said:

"It's on my team, if I was trying to figure this out on my own there would be no chance. It really goes to show how high level my team is, how dedicated they are and I'm just the, kind of the end result, so I'm going to continue to train, continue to trust them, develop, improve, get better and I know where I'm headed."

