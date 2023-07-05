UFC History in the Making: Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn set as biggest betting mismatch ever

It appears as though Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn has become the biggest betting mismatch in UFC history.

Covers posted the official betting odds for the former three-time NCAA Div I National wrestling champion, who had a late change of opponent after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the event and was replaced by Val Woodburn. Based on the odds, the Contender Series alum is expected to remain unbeaten and improve his MMA record to 5-0.

They wrote:

"No one in UFC history has been as big of a favorite as Bo Nickal will be at UFC 290...He puts his undefeated record on the line against unknown commodity Val Woodburn."

According to MMA writer Adam Martin, the previous betting mismatch between Alexandr Romanov and Chase Sherman has been surpassed. He mentioned that unless anything drastic happens from a betting standpoint, it looks like a new record will be set this Saturday at UFC 290.

He wrote:

"I checked and Romanov closed at -2300 against Sherman last year. Looks like Bo is about to take his title unless some late money comes in on Woodburn, which seems highly unlikely." [MMAdamMartin - Twitter]

It will be intersting to see whether Nickal will make a statement and prove the oddsmakers right or if Woodburn can shock the MMA world and pull of an upset.

Val Woodburn confident that he will hand Bo Nickal his first career loss

Val Woodburn is embracing the opportunity to make a statement and hand Bo Nickal his first career loss this Saturday at UFC 290.

During his media day availability, Woodburn explained when he was offered the fight and described the thought process behind his decision to accept the short-notice fight. He mentioned that he intends to put on a show for the fans and win, saying:

"I'm coming in to put on a show. Winning this fight is mandatory for me. There's no slack or nothing like that. This is not just a fight just cause its on short notice. I'm coming to fight...I'm coming to put on a show, I'm coming to utilize my opportunity and maximize it to the fullest." [1:09 - 1:24]

