Val Woodburn MMA: Who is Bo Nickal’s new opponent? Everything you should know about the UFC 290 newcomer

Val Woodburn stepped in as a replacement for Tresean Gore in the middleweight fight against Bo Nickal at UFC 290, which is set to take place during International Fight Week on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Fight Saved



Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on Fight SavedBo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290 . He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. 🚨🚨Fight Saved🚨🚨Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290. He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. https://t.co/ByDsra8Lpl

Val Woodburn was slated to showcase his skills on August 29 in Dana White's Contender Series against Marco Tulio. However, fate had a different plan for him as he received a golden opportunity to make his UFC debut without having to go through the rigorous contract process.

The Jamaican native is currently the middleweight champion of Combat Night. Since turning professional in 2020, 'The Animal' has been on an undefeated streak, amassing an impressive record of 7-0. His professional debut marked the beginning of a journey filled with thrilling victories and remarkable performances. Notably, Val Woodburn has showcased his striking prowess with five TKO stoppages.

UFC 290 is set to feature a highly anticipated featherweight championship clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez as the main event. Additionally, the flyweight title will be up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Moreno in the co-main event.

The main card of the event will also showcase exciting fights including Dricus Du Plessis against Robert Whittaker and Dan Hooker facing off against Jalin Turner.

Chris Curtis reckons Bo Nickal will struggle against Val Woodburn at UFC 290

UFC veteran Chris Curtis didn't hold back when discussing the upcoming showdown between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn. 'The Action Man' forecasted potential challenges for Nickal in the bout, emphasizing his belief that Woodburn would prove formidable in defending takedowns:

"Happy for my guy Val. Good friend and teammate. He deserves his shot. It's hard to double leg a fire hydrant, trust me I've tried and Val is coming to scrap."

Check out Curtis' tweet below:

Curtis and Woodburn share the same training ground at the Extreme Couture Gym.

Poll : 0 votes