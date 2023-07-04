Excitement is building as UFC 290 approaches, and fight fans were eagerly anticipating the welterweight clash between Bo Nickal and Tresean Gore.

However, it seems that fate had other plans, as Gore's participation in the event has been canceled, leaving Nickal in need of a new opponent. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani revealed that Tresean Gore would no longer be competing at UFC 290.

The promotion quickly went into action, determined to salvage Nickal's spot on the fight card by searching for a suitable replacement. Fortunately for fans of 'The Allen Assassin,' the UFC has managed to secure a new opponent for Nickal.

In a recent tweet by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, the announcement was made that Bo Nickal will now face off against undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn at UFC 290 in Las Vegas this Saturday.

"🚨🚨Fight Saved🚨🚨 Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290. He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas."

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Fight Saved



Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on Fight SavedBo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290 . He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. 🚨🚨Fight Saved🚨🚨Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290. He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. https://t.co/ByDsra8Lpl

The matchup between Nickal and Woodburn is an intriguing one. Nickal, with a professional record of 4-0, has showcased his skills and determination in previous fights, earning him a reputation as a rising star in the welterweight division. On the other hand, Woodburn boasts an impressive undefeated record of 7-0, making him a formidable opponent for Nickal to face.

Bo Nickal's UFC journey

Bo Nickal's first taste of success in the UFC came with a rear-naked choke submission that led to a decisive victory against Zachary Borrego during Dana White's Contender Series 49. However, despite the impressive win, he didn't receive an immediate UFC contract, and his fighting spirit was put to the test once again at Dana White's Contender Series 56.

The middleweight fighter rose to the challenge, showing his prowess with a swift submission via triangle choke against Donovan Beard. This stellar performance earned him the coveted UFC contract.

As Nickal prepared for his official UFC debut against Jamie Pickett, fate seemed to play its part. The highly anticipated bout was delayed due to an injury, building more anticipation and excitement among fans for his long-awaited debut.

Nickal again stepped into the Octagon at UFC 285. Demonstrating his skills, he claimed victory in the first round with an arm-triangle choke, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and critics. His impressive performance earned him the well-deserved Performance of the Night award, solidifying his place in the UFC.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA st round 🤔



Bo Nickal's execution: Finish (submits Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke) in the st round



HYPE'S REAL 🥵



#UFC285 #MMA | @ufc Bo Nickal's prediction: Finish in thest round 🤔Bo Nickal's execution: Finish (submits Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke) in thest roundHYPE'S REAL 🥵 Bo Nickal's prediction: Finish in the 1️⃣st round 🤔Bo Nickal's execution: Finish (submits Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke) in the 1️⃣st round ✅HYPE'S REAL 🥵#UFC285 #MMA | @ufc https://t.co/47niNKMHx8

Throughout his UFC journey, Bo Nickal has exhibited exceptional skills, tenacity, and an unyielding fighting spirit. As fans eagerly anticipate his future performances, it is evident that he has the potential to make a significant impact in the UFC's middleweight division.

Poll : 0 votes