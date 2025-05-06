  • home icon
  • Bo Nickal told to stay humble as former UFC star delivers cold MMA lesson

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 06, 2025 08:40 GMT
Former UFC star delivers brutal MMA lesson to Bo Nickal [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Former UFC fighter Darren Till has delivered a brutal MMA lesson to Bo Nickal, following his stoppage defeat against Reinier de Ridder in the co-headliner of UFC Des Moines.

Nickal suffered his first professional MMA defeat, as he got caught with a brutal knee to the body during the second round, which dropped him to the canvas and urged the referee to stop the fight. In the aftermath of this bout, the three-time NCAA champion has faced heavy criticism from MMA experts and fellow fighters.

'The Gorilla' shared a post on X, where he consoled Nickal and encouraged him to come back stronger. However, he also delivered a cold MMA lesson to him by reminding him that it is not easy to hang with the top-tier fighters in the UFC.

"Unlucky for the weekend Bo Nickal. It's hard at the top in MMA, but I fully believe you can still be champion. You'll grow from this. Just wanted to say, as I am giving you praise, I also wanted to say about when you mad cr*p about me, [about] how easily you would beat me. Maybe now you know what it's like being at the top, as I have been to the top in MMA, had my losses and also my wins."
The Scouser added:

"I hope you learn to never look down on people again, especially in MMA, because this isn't wrestling. This is elite-level MMA. Go back to the drawing board, and can't wait to see how good you come back champ. All the best!"

Check out Darren Till's post below:

Bo Nickal breaks silence after defeat at UFC Des Moines

Bo Nickal has finally broken his silence after he suffered a crunching defeat against Reinier de Ridder via second-round TKO at UFC Des Moines in Montreal, Canada. He has uploaded a post on Instagram, where he shared that he is grateful for the experience and insisted that he will come back from this defeat.

"Grateful for the highs and the lows. I'll be back."

Check out Bo Nickal's post below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
