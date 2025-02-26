  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Bo Nickal and UFC legend applaud Khabib Nurmagomedov’s leadership in running his gym: "Whatever Khabib said, they did it"

Bo Nickal and UFC legend applaud Khabib Nurmagomedov’s leadership in running his gym: "Whatever Khabib said, they did it"

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 26, 2025 13:45 GMT
Bo Nickal (left) speaks about former champion Khbaib Nurmagomedov (right) [Image courtesy: Getty]
Bo Nickal (left) speaks about former champion Khbaib Nurmagomedov (right) [Images courtesy: Getty]

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and rising star Bo Nickal recently had a discussion about Khabib Nurmagomedov's role as a coach. 'Mighty Mouse' made an appearance on the UFC middleweight's Nickals and Dimes Podcast, during which they discussed how Nurmagomedov shows leadership skills in the gym.

Ad

Johnson shared that a major benefit of an accomplished fighter like Nurmagomedov running a gym is that all the fighters pay attention to his coaching advice instead of doing things their own way:

"You had somebody who was the best in the world. Being Khabib, run the practices typically when you have a gym like that... You have somebody who's young, who's running the whole training session, with Khabib. You have Islam [Makhachev], who's on top of his game. You have Umar [Nurmagomedov], he was getting to fight Merab. And whatever Khabib said, they did it.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"One thing I was pretty impressed by was that they listen to what Khabib said... A lot of people don't have somebody oversee their training like, 'This is what you need to do and you're gonna do it now.'"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Demetrious Johnson and Bo Nickal's conversation below:

Ad

Bo Nickal names Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of his favorite wrestlers

Bo Nickal is known for his grappling prowess and is currently undefeated as an MMA fighter with a 7-0 record. The rising middleweight was recently asked to name his top three wrestlers in the world of MMA.

Nickal responded by naming Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Islam Makhachev as his three picks.

Ad

Check out Bo Nickal's response below:

Ad

During his active days in the UFC, Nurmagomedov was a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division. 'The Eagle' used to outclass his opponents with his elite wrestling skills.

The Dagestani retired undefeated with a highly impressive 29-0 record.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी