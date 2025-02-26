Bo Nickal and UFC legend applaud Khabib Nurmagomedov’s leadership in running his gym: "Whatever Khabib said, they did it"

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and rising star Bo Nickal recently had a discussion about Khabib Nurmagomedov's role as a coach. 'Mighty Mouse' made an appearance on the UFC middleweight's Nickals and Dimes Podcast, during which they discussed how Nurmagomedov shows leadership skills in the gym.

Johnson shared that a major benefit of an accomplished fighter like Nurmagomedov running a gym is that all the fighters pay attention to his coaching advice instead of doing things their own way:

"You had somebody who was the best in the world. Being Khabib, run the practices typically when you have a gym like that... You have somebody who's young, who's running the whole training session, with Khabib. You have Islam [Makhachev], who's on top of his game. You have Umar [Nurmagomedov], he was getting to fight Merab. And whatever Khabib said, they did it.

"One thing I was pretty impressed by was that they listen to what Khabib said... A lot of people don't have somebody oversee their training like, 'This is what you need to do and you're gonna do it now.'"

Check out Demetrious Johnson and Bo Nickal's conversation below:

Bo Nickal names Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of his favorite wrestlers

Bo Nickal is known for his grappling prowess and is currently undefeated as an MMA fighter with a 7-0 record. The rising middleweight was recently asked to name his top three wrestlers in the world of MMA.

Nickal responded by naming Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Islam Makhachev as his three picks.

Check out Bo Nickal's response below:

During his active days in the UFC, Nurmagomedov was a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division. 'The Eagle' used to outclass his opponents with his elite wrestling skills.

The Dagestani retired undefeated with a highly impressive 29-0 record.

