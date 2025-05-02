Bo Nickal urged to "be aggressive" and committed against Reinier de Ridder by UFC icon

Bo Nickal is set to face Reinier de Ridder in the co-main feature of UFC Des Moines. Ahead of the clash, a prominent UFC analyst has offered him some words of advice.

While Nickal has shown flashes of finishing ability, his recent outing against Paul Craig left many unconvinced. Despite the win, critics noted hesitation on his part in engaging.

UFC analyst Paul Felder has called on Nickal to break the pattern. He said that UFC Des Moines needs to be the night he shows the performance that's expected of a future title contender.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN MMA, Felder said:

“Both guys have a lot to prove here. I feel like more so on Bo Nickal’s side, believe it or not. Because in that Paul Craig fight, he went out there, there were a lot of eyeballs, a lot of hype on this kid, and he just never pulled the trigger. It happens. It’s how you bounce back from that type of performance."

He added:

“Granted, got the win, but we want to see more from him. This is a kid we’ve been talking could be a future champion down the line, so you've got to go out there, you've got to be aggressive. I don’t care if it’s with the striking or the wrestling, but I think he’s really got to commit in this one. I want to see him against somebody like De Ridder to show his wrestling."

Check out Paul Felder's comments below (3:40):

Bo Nickal previews the upcoming clash against Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal faces his toughest opponent so far in Reinier de Ridder, a seasoned submission ace and former two-division ONE champion. With four UFC wins and three finishes, Nickal has proved that he's ready to face some of the biggest names in the division.

His last bout against Paul Craig has seemingly given him cage time and clarity. Now, against a ranked opponent, Nickal is ready to show what he's learned. Previewing the clash in an interview with UFC, Nickal said:

"I think that with this next fight, he’ll probably have more urgency to take it to the ground. I think he feels like he has an advantage there, but for me, I feel ready wherever the fight’s at. I am just looking to continue to compete for the entirety of the fight and, wherever it goes, I’ll feel comfortable and confident... I have a good game plan I have gone over with my coaches, and I feel like it leaves me room for creativity." [H/t: ufc.com]

