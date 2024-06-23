"Bo Nickal for VP", "Who won?" - Fans react to UFC rising star playing round of golf with his "friend" Donald Trump

Bo Nickal has just three wins in the UFC but is already one of the biggest stars in the middleweight division. The former NCAA Division I wrestler gained more traction with fans on June 23 with a surprise post on Instagram showing off his latest golf outing with former United States President Donald Trump.

Trump, a known supporter of the UFC, has spent time with several other fighters in the past. Nickal, however, was not seen as one of the athletes whom the 78-year-old had a relationship with, though the two seemed to be more than just acquaintances.

Nickal referred to Trump as his "friend," captioning the post:

"Great round of golf with friends."

The post took most fans by surprise, causing several shocked responses. Despite his recent controversy in the news, Trump still resonates with the vast majority of MMA fans and remains a popular figure in the sport.

One fan jokingly suggested that Nickal run for vice president alongside Trump, with the comment:

"Bo Nickal for VP"

Fan jokingly suggested Nickal run for United States vice president. [via @nobickal1 on Instagram]

The post received a few negative comments given Trump's current situation, but the positive reinforcement significantly outweighed the critics.

Another particular fan took a more practical interest in the post, asking:

"Who won?"

Fan commenting beneath Nickal's golf post featuring Donald Trump. [via @nobickal1 on Instagram]

Others commented:

"Classic Bo W"

"Taking pics with this felon is crazy"

"Oh yeah [Shara Magomedov] come get this dude"

View more fan reactions to Bo Nickal's Instagram post below:

Fans reacting to Nickal's post. [via @nobickal1 on Instagram]

Is Bo Nickal fighting Shara Magomedov?

As he looks to book his fourth fight in the Octagon, Bo Nickal kept a close eye on UFC Saudi Arabia and locked in on his potential next opponent.

Shortly after Shara Magomedov knocked out Antonio Trocoli, Nickal quickly tweeted a callout to 'Shara Bullet.'

Magomedov replied to the tweet with yawning emojis, seemingly accepting the challenge. However, the hypothetical fight could face a potential roadblock as Dana White noted after the event that the UFC will likely keep Magomedov on Middle Eastern fight cards due to visa and clearance issues.

Through 13 professional fights, Magomedov has never fought in North America as many question if any governing bodies would allow him to do so considering he has just one functioning eye.