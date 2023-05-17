Bob Arum has addressed Tyson Fury's ban and his inability to box in the United States.

While the story hasn't been heavily discussed, the WBC Heavyweight Champion is currently unable to box in the United States. The reason is tied to Fury's relationship with Daniel Kinahan. The former head of MTK Global is close friends with the heavyweight champion.

However, beyond that, Kinahan is also an Irish drug trafficker and mobster. Due to his life outside of the boxing world, he, as well as several of his associates, have been banned from the United States. Two of those associates that have been barred from America are Tyson and Tommy Fury.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has reportedly been refused entry to the US because of his links to Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury in April when officials named him as a major figure in the KOCG (Kinahan Organised Crime Group). [According to @SundayWorld] Tyson Fury has reportedly been refused entry to the US because of his links to Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury in April when officials named him as a major figure in the KOCG (Kinahan Organised Crime Group). [According to @SundayWorld]

In an interview with ProBoxTV, Bob Arum discussed the heavyweight champion's ban. There, the promoter revealed that the ban can be lifted, if Fury is able to go to the United States embassy and have a conversation. However, Arum noted that the champion hasn't done that as of now.

In the interview, Bob Arum revealed:

“The idea that he hasn’t had permission to fight here is baloney. But he has to go to the US embassy and be interviewed, and then they’ll give him his visa. But he has been reluctant to have that interview. We have the person he has to see – there’s no reason he’ll be kept out of this country.”

Tyson Fury ban: Who will 'The Gypsy King' fight?

Bob Arum addressed Tyson Fury's ban, but also who he will fight next.

'The Gpysy King' is still on the look for a new opponent. Fury has been out of the ring since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora, his third victory in a series against 'Del Boy'. Following the bout, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre." Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre."

Despite hopes that the bout could be scheduled as early as April, the fight hasn't come to fruition. Currently, the hope is that the bout could land in Saudi Arabia in December, possibly even on the same night as Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

However, Tyson Fury is still expected to compete in the summer against an opponent yet to be named. However, Bob Arum revealed that the summer return might not be on the books anymore. He stated:

"They’re waiting now, both fighters, for the end of the year, to fight each other in the middle east, because that’s where the big money is. Right now I think he’s going to wait [to fight], but with Tyson Fury it depends on how he wakes up in the morning.”

