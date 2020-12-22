Bob Sapp thinks Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul will break PPV records

MMA veteran Bob Sapp believes that the Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Logan Paul exhibition bout will break pay-per-view records.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago that undefeated five-division boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. would be making his return to the ring in an exhibition bout against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul in February of 2021.

Mayweather Jr. has mostly been retired since September of 2015, but had some appearances inside a boxing ring. In 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a big-money boxing bout.

The following year, Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring for a three-round exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Logan Paul meanwhile, has had one amateur boxing contest and one professional boxing contest, both against fellow YouTube influencer KSI.

Obviously, not everyone is thrilled at what the fight will do for the image of the sport of boxing, but people understand that it will definitely be a massive draw in terms of views.

Bob Sapp believes Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul will 'shatter' records

Someone who knows quite a bit about 'exhibition fights' so to speak, is Bob Sapp. Sapp believes that the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul fight will break pay-per-view records.

Speaking to Mike Swick on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast, Sapp shared his opinion on the upcoming Mayweather vs. Paul exhibition bout:

"I think you’re gonna see another record shattered, absolutely."

Bob Sapp is a former American Football player, but made a name for himself in the world of MMA as a 'novelty' fighter. Sapp has also done some acting and professional wrestling, and he is a massive star in Japan.

While Bob Sapp is more known for his participation in 'freak show fights', he also has faced some of the best fighters in the world. Sapp has a 12-20-1 professional MMA record and has faced the likes of Minotauro Nogueira, Sokoudjou, Ikuhisa Minowa, and many others.

While the Mayweather Jr. vs. Paul bout won't be on traditional PPV platforms, it will be available on the Fanmio starting at $24.99.