After the outcome of his last fight, it seemed Jake Paul's ideal matchup with Nate Diaz was dead in the water. Surprisingly, the two recently announced their bout agreement, prompting the MMA world to share their opinions on the clash.

'The Problem Child' has been somewhat successful in boxing despite his recent setback when he came up short against Tommy Fury. The influencer has come a long way in such a short time, beating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren with only a few years of boxing experience.

While discussing the massive Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz spectacle with MMA Underground, UFC veteran Bobby Green has insisted that the Stockton native's style more suits the sport of boxing and that he expects the brawling legend to earn a late stoppage:

"If you go back to all of Nate's UFC fights, sometimes he gets dropped, sometimes he and Nick get dropped. And what I noticed was, their style is not really for MMA sometimes... They have more of a boxer style and it's gonna work better for him there, he can roll shots and take shots differently... Eight rounds, I guarantee you, I don't think Jake will make it. If he [Nate] starts pushing that gas pedal, I think we get him out of there in 5 or 6."

Known for his forward pressure and granite chin, Diaz, despite his age, is quite possibly Jake Paul's toughest test in the ring to date. If he does manage to come out on top, the 26-year-old Paul will have the perfect setup for his debut in the sport of mixed martial arts, whether that be a rematch against Diaz or a different opponent.

Check out what Bobby Green had to say about the boxing match in the video below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: When is the boxing match set to happen?

Although all signs were pointing towards a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury instant rematch, the world has now been informed that the YouTuber turned boxer will continue his attack on MMA.

Nate Diaz has aspirations of beating the social media celebrity before returning to the UFC, but will likely face a tough task as the much younger competitor is hungry to return to the winner's column.

The event, which is set to unfold in Dallas, Texas, hasn't announced any other fights aside from the blockbuster headliner and is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, August 5.

