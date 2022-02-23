Bobby Green vs. Islam Makhachev UFC record comparison

Islam Makhachev is currently gearing up for a highly anticipated catchweight matchup against Bobby Green. The fight is set to take place at UFC Vegas 49 on February 26 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

Both Makhachev and Green are highly experienced fighters and boast stellar records in the UFC.

Since his promotional debut in May 2015, Makhachev has fought in the UFC a total of 11 times, accumulating a record of 10-1. He is currently on a nine-fight winning streak.

'King', on the other hand, made his foray into the UFC way back in February 2013. Over the course of his stint in the promotion, Green has featured in 18 fights.

Across those fights, Bobby Green managed to record 10 wins, much like Makhachev. However, he has also suffered seven losses and one draw. Green enters this fight on a two-fight win streak, with his most recent setback coming against Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision at UFC 265 in August 2021.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege was previously scheduled to lock horns with Beniel Dariush in a lightweight title eliminator bout. However, an injury to Dariush poured cold water over these plans.

Bobby Green, who most recently featured in a lightweight bout against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271, is set to dive headfirst into action in the very next fight card.

Green outperformed the southpaw over the course of three rounds, walking away with a unanimous decision victory. The 35-year-old will hope to replicate the same success against Makhachev come fight night.

Bobby Green sends a warning to Islam Makhachev

In a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bobby Green offered some insight into his mindset going into the fight against Islam Makhachev.

After berating his lightweight contemporaries for ducking a fight against Makhachev, Green declared that he was going to enter the fight with one aim, to finish Makhachev.

In a bid to bring the hype around him to an end, 'King' declared that he was going to achieve his goal by applying relentless pressure until Islam Makhachev folds.

"Let me show you some real G s**t. Get in there and do this s**t with the highest guy in our f***ing division. I’m gonna walk in there like a gangster and punch that guy right in his f***ing face. I’m gonna keep hitting him in his face until he goes down."

Catch Bobby Green's interaction with Ariel Helwani right here:

Edited by Genci Papraniku