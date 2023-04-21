Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon betting line: Who are odsmakers favoring and what are the most rewarding plays?

Bobby Green and Jared Gordon prepare to go head-to-head in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, happening this Saturday at the UFC APEX facility.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story: Bobby Green meets Jared Gordon in lightweight veterans clash on April 22Full story: mmafighting.com/2023/1/26/2357… Bobby Green meets Jared Gordon in lightweight veterans clash on April 22 Full story: mmafighting.com/2023/1/26/2357… https://t.co/iCIUyYg6oy

Flashy boxer 'King' Bobby Green has announced that this will be his final fight, making it a momentous occasion for him. For Gordon, it's an opportunity to secure a significant win that could potentially set up a rematch with Paddy Pimblett.

The latest UFC odds, courtesy of OddsShark, have labeled Bobby Green as the favorite to win with a -250 odds ratio. This implies that bettors who wish to place a wager on the Californian will have to risk $250 to win $100, given the implied probability of his victory.

'Flash', on the other hand, is the underdog in this match-up, with +233 odds to win. This means that those who bet $100 on Gordon could potentially earn a profit of $233 if he pulls off an upset victory.

Bet365, another prominent sports betting platform, has listed Bobby Green as a -275 favorite against Gordon, who has been placed as a +225 underdog. Bettors who back him will need to risk $275 to win $100. Conversely, a $100 bet on Gordon would result in a profit of $225 if he manages to defy the odds and emerge victorious.

One of the most intriguing bets is the draw, which has odds of +5000. This means that a bettor who wagers $100 on a draw could potentially earn a profit of $5000 if the fight ends in a tie, which is a rare outcome in the UFC.

For those who believe that Gordon has what it takes to secure a victory, betting on him to win by submission could prove to be a wise move. FanDuel Sportsbook has set the odds for this outcome at $2200 on a $100 bet, meaning that a successful wager could potentially result in a profit of $2200 if the New York native manages to submit Bobby Green.

When Bobby Green arrived at the UFC Vegas 71 media day with $60,000 in cash

Seasoned UFC lightweight Bobby Green, created a stir during a recent media day interview for UFC Vegas 71 by flaunting an impressive stack of $60,000 in cash. While this display of wealth may have raised some eyebrows, Green made it clear that his motivations for fighting are rooted in his financial security.

In a bold statement, Green expressed that money serves as a significant driving force behind his desire to compete in the octagon. His decision to bring such a substantial amount of cash to the interview highlights his unwavering commitment to his financial well-being and the importance of financial gain in his career, he stated:

"It's a prop to my outfit. It's not really much, it's only 60 thousand, not much. And I say cash is trash, so it's not really anything but for me it's a motivation. It let's me know what exactly I'm looking for, it let's me know that, this is what I'm aiming for everytime I go to fight."

Check out 'King's' entire remarks below:

Poll : 0 votes