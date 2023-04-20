Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes betting line: Who are oddmakers favoring and what are the most rewarding plays?

UFC presents the highly-anticipated top-five heavyweight matchup between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes this coming Saturday, April 22, 2023. This clash of titans is expected to be a spectacle to behold under the bright lights of the UFC APEX, as both contenders are poised to leave everything in the octagon in pursuit of glory.

Curtis Blaydes is currently No.4-ranked in the division, bringing to the table a stellar 17-3 record, with only two of those losses attributed to the ferocious fists of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

While Sergei Pavlovich, the knockout artist from Russia, is No.3-ranked in the heavyweight division and boasts a near-flawless record, with only one loss to veteran striker Alistair Overeem marrying an otherwise impeccable resume. Pavlovich is currently riding a wave of momentum with five consecutive victories, all of which were earned via first-round knockouts.

According to the latest UFC odds from Vegas Insider, 'Razor' is the favorite to win the upcoming fight against Sergei Pavlovich, with odds set at -172. This means that in order to win $100, a bettor would need to risk $172 on Blaydes emerging victorious.

Conversely, Pavlovich is the underdog in this matchup, with odds of +134. This indicates that a bettor who wagers $100 on Pavlovich and he wins, stands to earn $134 in profit.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes broadcast details

Get ready to witness a thrilling night of high-octane UFC fights as two heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, battle it out in the main event at the state-of-the-art Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22.

The prelims are set to kick off at 9 pm BST on Sunday, April 23, catering to fans across different time zones. BT Sport will broadcast the event live in the UK, with fans also having the option to stream the fights on the broadcaster's website and app.

The main card of UFC Vegas 71 is scheduled to start at 7 pm ET/12 am BST, and the main event cage walk will take place at 10 pm ET/3 am BST. However, there may be slight deviations in the timings depending on the duration of the undercard fights. Fans in the US can catch all the live-action on ESPN+, while the UFC's Fight Pass offers live streaming options for viewers worldwide.

