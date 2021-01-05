Bobby Lashley: MMA Record, Height, Weight & Age

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley dabbled in mixed martial arts at one point, and here are his MMA record, height, weight, and age.

Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest stars in the WWE today. 'The Almighty' is the current reigning United States Champion on Monday Night Raw, and is enjoying a push as a member of the stable 'The Hurt Business'.

Prior to this second run in the WWE however, Bobby Lashley tried his hand in mixed martial arts, and it turns out, he was pretty good at that too.

Bobby Lashley MMA Record

After his initial run in the WWE, Bobby Lashley began a career in professional mixed martial arts, compiled a pretty decent 15-2 professional record. It shouldn't come as a surprise however, because Lashley has a pretty extensive amateur wrestling background. Lashley is a four-time NAIA All-American, and a multiple-time International Military Sports Council freestyle wrestling medalist.

Lashley began his MMA career in 2008, and went 4-0 in his first four fights. He signed with Strikeforce in 2010 and went 1-1 in the promotion. From 2011 to 2013, Lashley fought in smaller promotions such as Titan FC, Shark Fights, and Super Fight League. During that stretch, he compiled an impressive 5-1 record.

That run eventually led to a stint with Bellator in 2014. Lashley went undefeated in Bellator, winning all five of his fights by stoppage. Lashley's last professional mixed martial arts bout was back in 2016.

Throughout his career, Bobby Lashley faced a number of notable names, including UFC veterans Wes Simms and Chad Griggs. Lashley also has wins over the likes of Bob Sapp, Jason Guida, and James Thompson.

Of Lashley's 15 career wins, 12 have come by stoppage. Lashley has won six fights by knockout or TKO, and six fights by submission. His two career losses came by KO and decision.

Advertisement

Lashley is also a two-time champion in MMA, having captured the Shark Fights and XFN heavyweight championships.

Bobby Lashley Height

Bobby Lashley stands at 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimeters tall. Lashley also has a reach of 78 inches or 198 centimeters.

Bobby Lashley Weight

Throughout his mixed martial arts career, Bobby Lashley competed in the heavyweight division, and his listed weight is 240-pounds or 109-kilograms.

In the WWE, Lashley is listed at 273-pounds or 124-kilograms.

Bobby Lashley Age

Bobby Lashley was born on July 16th, 1976, in Kansas, United States. He is 44 years old.