6 WWE Superstars who won championships in other sports

The WWE ring is host to some of the most well-known and well-trained performers who compete in wrestling. Several of these Superstars have managed to make a big name for themselves in WWE thanks to their overall development.

Many Superstars have tried their hands at various sports before finding their footing in the wrestling business. While some have managed to make it big outside the wrestling business, others like Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Mojo Rawley weren’t able to make it that big.

However, there are still some big names in WWE who’ve managed to make their way into other sports, and won major titles too. With that being said, here is a list of 6 WWE Superstars who’ve won championships in other sports.

#6 WWE Superstar King Corbin was a boxer in his early days

King Corbin (formerly Baron Corbin) is currently one of the most despicable Superstars in WWE. His heel work has helped him compete in major rivalries even though he hasn’t managed to win a Championship in WWE for several years. While wrestling is Corbin’s forte at the moment, it isn’t the only sport the Superstar has taken part in.

Many fans are aware of the fact that Corbin was previously a football player in his college days, and later joined NFL. But that’s not all, as Corbin was also known for his work in amateur boxing.

Corbin was a two-time Kansas-Missouri Golden Gloves regional champion in amateur boxing. Speaking to News Press Now, the King of the Ring winner revealed that he was immediately sold on the idea of boxing when it was first pitched to him by his coach:

"I played a lot of physical sports in high school, and I was done with those, so it was something else to get into so I could unleash some aggressiveness."

A little mitt work with the almighty @fightbobby in Singapore to sweat out 18 hrs of travel. @Tyson_Fury whats up? pic.twitter.com/2I57BUOAX4 — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 27, 2019

Corbin spoke to Sporting News and revealed that he takes some tips from The Undertaker as both men love boxing and MMA:

“We both love boxing and MMA and we kind of style ourselves after that. We throw really nice punches and they do a lot of damage. I think he saw that when I was in NXT, a little bit of himself in me and the style I have, a big guy who can really move. So every time he's around, I always make sure to spend 15, 20 minutes talking to him about wrestling and my career.”

The Superstar has been performing his duties extremely well in WWE, and many fans are hoping to see him succeed at the highest level.