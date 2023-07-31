Bodybuilder refuses to believe flyweight Demetrious Johnson can beat him in a street fight

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest to ever compete in MMA.

Not only in terms of his run as a world champion in multiple promotions, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has one of the most complete skill sets that the sport has ever seen.

For what he may lack in height, DJ makes up for with his speed and being able to compete with anyone in the world when it comes down to skill versus skill.

Johnson’s name recently came into question during a recent episode of Bradley Martyn’s podcast, Raw Talk.

Having recently featured Nate Diaz on his show, the bodybuilder and influencer asked Diaz whether he could beat him in a street fight. Understandably, Diaz found the question itself to be amusing, having come from a bodybuilder to a trained mixed martial artist.

On another recent episode, Martyn spoke to former MMA fighter-turned-comedian, Brendan Schaub, asking him the same question that he posed to Diaz.

In the episode, Schaub stated that whilst he is confident that he would beat Martyn in a street fight unless he was blindsided, the ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson would also defeat him.

Due to the size of ‘Mighty Mouse’, Martyn couldn’t see a way that Johnson could beat him, clearly missing the whole argument that Schaub was making regarding the technique of ONE Championship.

It’s safe to say that the martial arts world sided with Johnson despite Martyn’s far superior size.

Frankly, he’s lucky that Johnson doesn’t wrap him up on the ground or Diaz didn’t stand up and take him down for even suggesting that he could win a fight against either man.