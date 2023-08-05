“Boiling himself down” - Social media erupts after boxer's pulse checked in ‘unhealthy’ weight-cut video

Boxer Regis Prograis shared a video of himself struggling to make weight before his last fight.

On June 17, Prograis defended his WBO super lightweight world title in his hometown of New Orleans against Danielito Zorrilla. Although it wasn’t his best performance, ‘Rougarou’ emerged victorious by split decision, extending his win streak to five fights.

Nearly a month after defeating Zorrilla, Prograis shared a video on YouTube of his latest fight week. The 34-year-old posted a preview on social media of him struggling while cutting weight, leading to his team checking his pulse several times. He promoted the preview video on Twitter with the caption saying:

“People are quick to criticize fighters without understanding what actually goes on behind the scenes. It’s so much that goes into a training camp before the fighters step into the ring. It’s a long and grueling process. BUT I love every minute of it and I’m ready to do it again.”

Prograis’ brutal weight cut went viral when another account shared the video. The comment sections were filled with various responses as most people didn't show sympathy.

Some fans blamed the boxer for his struggles by suggesting he should fight at his natural weight:

“Boiling himself down to gain an unfair advantage. And then crying about it. That’s why."

“Just fight at your natural weight”

“They do that to themselves. Stop weight bullying and fight at your natural weight."

“He’s throwing a pity party for himself. We all know he’s a weight bully.”

Other fans had a similar reaction by recommending him to leave the 140-pound division and move up to welterweight (147 pounds):

“It just tells me that it’s time for bro to move up lol."

“Needs to move up”

There were also some fans who weren’t affected by seeing the boxer have his pulse checked numerous times:

“I'm not mad at it"

“Nothing to be mad about either”

What’s next for boxer Regis Prograis in the ring?

Regis Prograis’ win against Danielito Zorrilla extended his professional record to 29-1. Despite his latest performance being arguably unimpressive, Prograis has solidified himself as one of the fighters at 140 pounds, making the boxer a primary candidate for a super-fight next time out.

Undisputed lightweight boxing world champion Devin Haney is expected to fight at 140 pounds in his next bout after defeating Vasily Lomachenko in May. The 24-year-old rising superstar has been closely tied to rumors about being matched up against Prograis for his WBO super lightweight world title.

Prograis and Haney are targeted to fight on October 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Devin Haney and Regis Prograis have agreed to a deal for an Oct. 28 fight in Las Vegas for Prograis’ WBC junior welterweight title, sources tell ESPN. Haney retained his undisputed lightweight championship in May with a decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko. pic.twitter.com/NoJJFWWE59