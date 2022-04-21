"I expected anything from Jarred" - Bokang Masunyane says he wasn't surprised by Jarred Brooks' promos

Bokang Masunyane wasn’t one bit surprised when Jarred Brooks used different tones when calling him out ahead of their title eliminator.

The top two strawweight contenders will lock horns at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The winner between the two will then face ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio for the gold.

During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Bokang Masunyane that said he expected Brooks’ usual trash talk, while also appreciating the American’s appreciation for his style of fighting.

The No.1-ranked strawweight contender said:

“I expected anything from Jarred. Sometimes he talks trash, sometimes he’s really nice to people. Like I said that’s his personality, that’s how he works with people, he knows how to be nice to people he knows how to talk trash to people. Either way, I was expecting either side of him to come out, it is what it is at the end of the day.”

Brooks is arguably ONE Championship’s best talker with his high fluency in his promos. ‘The Monkey God’ had no problems going at Pacio, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, and even the whole of Team Lakay.

The No.2 contender also went at it with Lito Adiwang ahead of their October 2021 match. Interestingly, he seemed to have flipped a switch after their fight and was nothing but respectful towards Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemate.

Masunyane added that he doesn’t mind Brooks’ trash talk since fighters will always have different ways of hyping themselves up.

“Like what Jarred said, it depends on what things you like doing. If Jarred likes talking trash because that’s his way of getting himself ready for a fight, then I have nothing to do with that.”

Bokang Masunyane ready to lay it all on the line

Bokang Masyunyane knows that his profession always has its risks, and it’s up to him to get ready whenever he’s called to get in a match. The undefeated South African fighter said he’s always prepared himself for whatever happens inside the cage.

“I’m always ready for situations like this and this is one is a new journey in my life. Being in front of the cameras, it’s always something I’ve wanted to do so I’m quite happy and grateful to be here.”

Bokang Masunyane added:

“At the end of the day, we’re there to fight it’s not like we’re playing WWE. We actually get to the cage and prepare to fight someone and that someone also prepares to fight against you.”

Tune in to ONE 156 on April 22 to see which elite strawweight secures a shot at championship glory.

Edited by Harvey Leonard