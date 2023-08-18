"Bone density of a lapwing" - Michael Chandler claps back at Conor McGegor's 'made of steel' comments

Michael Chandler shot back at Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' bragged about having industrial steel in his leg while ridiculing Chandler. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), 'Iron' wrote:

"Dude is talking about being made of steel and he legitimately has the bone density of a lapwing. You weren’t built for battle."

Conor McGregor recently asserted that Michael Chandler would be his opponent in his comeback bout. There has been quite a lot of back and forth between the two fighters online ever since their bout was first speculated. In a fresh spat between the two, McGregor, warned Chandler by bragging about having industrial steel in his leg, besides mocking him.

McGregor has remained out of action for over two years after he fractured his Tibia at UFC 264 in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He had a titanium rod fitted in his leg after the gruesome injury, and ever since he has boasted about it. Chandler, in his response to him, questioned the bone density of Conor McGregor which was a reference to his leg injury against Poirier.

Michael Chandler bucks Dustin Poirier's move to welterweight

After a shocking setback at UFC 291 against Justin Gaethje for the BMF title, Dustin Poirier is exploring his future in the combat sports business. Speculation was made that the former UFC interim lightweight title holder, Poirier, might consider going up to the welterweight division. However, his former rival Michael Chandler, while opining on the issue on ESPN's DC and RC Show, advised him to stay at 155.

"If I'm Dustin Poirier or Dustin Poirier's management...he's not a big 155-pounder. Some people would say he could make 145. Case in point, when somebody pulled out of the fight, it was Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, that whole debacle with Chimaev, he stepped on the scale, took a picture of himself; he was in the 170s.

Chandler further ADDED:

"I'm about 190 right now. He's not a big lightweight. I don't think it's smart for him to go up to 170, You get hit with a 170-pound punch, it's a lot harder than 155. Dustin, stay at 155!"

Watch the video below (33:35):