“Bookmark this” - Andrew Tate’s brother predicts ‘X’ rebrand will make Twitter numero uno in the world of social media

Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, believes Twitter’s rebrand could change the hierarchy of social media platforms.

In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Since then, he’s implemented and trialed several intriguing features, including a limit on the number of tweets seen per day, a counter to see how many people have viewed a post, and more.

Earlier this week, Musk announced his newest change to the popular social media platform. The 52-year-old billionaire revealed Twitter would be rebranded with a new logo and the name “X.” Twitter users seem split on the decision, with some people wanting the iconic logo to remain the same.

Meanwhile, other people, including Tristan Tate, believe Musk’s rebrand could be a significant game-changer to take over rival competition. Tate had this to say on Twitter:

“X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this.”

Musk’s initial plan was to implement the Twitter changes on Monday. He later changed his mind and decided to release the rebrand on Sunday night (July 23).

Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, isn’t a fan of Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform called Threads

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg released a new social media platform called “Threads.” The social media platform initially received an impressive number of users upon release. Since then, Threads has reportedly received mixed reviews, leading to a decrease in daily usage.

Once Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, voiced his support for the Twitter rebrand, a fan asked this question in the comment section:

“Thoughts on Threads app?”

Andrew Tate's brother responded by saying:

“Ghey”

It’ll be intriguing to see if the Twitter rebrand leads to another chapter of the rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The disagreement between the billionaires seemed to start because of different viewpoints about how social media platforms should be run.

As a result, Musk and Zuckerberg broke the internet earlier this year when they discussed fighting each other in MMA. The brief negotiations led to Dana White getting involved and claiming they were both serious about fighting.

Since then, there haven’t been many updates about the must-see fight, leading to their rivalry returning to social media for now.