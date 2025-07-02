“Both fighters deserve that chance” - Superlek clamoring for all-champ war between Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 has given his blessing for a potential superfight between fellow ONE world champions Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty, should his comeback be delayed.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, who lost his bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the scales before he suffered a heartbreaking loss to Anane at ONE 172, expressed genuine enthusiasm for this hypothetical barnburner.

"If Nabil and Haggerty are going to fight, I think it will be great," Superlek told Nick Atkin when asked about his feelings regarding the potential matchup.

He further added:

"Both fighters deserve that chance, and if I can't come back yet, why not both of them fight. It will be a great fight and entertaining for sure."

Watch the full interview here:

The fighting pride of Kiatmoo9 Gym has beaten both men in the past.

He ascended to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai charts when he stunned Haggerty in the main event of ONE 168: Denver in just 49 seconds. During their first encounter outside of the promotion, he earned another victory over the Londoner via TKO because of a doctor's stoppage.

Meanwhile, Superlek has faced Anane twice under the ONE banner, with the scores currently tied at one apiece.

'The Kicking Machine' handed the six-foot-four striker a clinical beating during their first encounter at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. Unfortunately, he dropped a unanimous decision on the Thai-Algerian during their rematch at ONE 172.

Anane, who claimed the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship with a first-round destruction of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170, was elevated to the undisputed king of the division at last week's ONE Friday Fights 114.

Haggerty, on the other hand, is the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The Brit superstar earned his crown in highlight-reel fashion against Fabricio Andrade, and he passed his first assignment as divisional king with ease against 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar.

Superlek on capturing the bantamweight Muay Thai crown

Though he seems happy to witness an all-champ war between Anane and Haggerty, Superlek is very keen on regaining his status as a two-sport ONE world champion.

During a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, the 29-year-old shared:

"Yes, of course, it's the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back, and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

