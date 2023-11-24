"Both guys are in their prime” - Eddie Hearn dismisses Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder being ‘over marinated’ as potential fight date pushed to 2024

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are both set to make an appearance in the ring on December 23rd, but not against each other.

The pair have been in talks to face-off in the squared circle this year, and Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, at times appeared certain that the two heavyweights would fight in 2023.

While the potential fight never came to fruition, Hearn is confident that they will meet in the ring in 2024.

The inability to sign a deal for Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder to happen has highlighted one of boxing's biggest criticisms, that fights between boxers in their respective primes take too long to happen, if they happen at all.

But during a recent interview with TheMacLife, Eddie Hearn dismissed any idea that the clash between 'AJ' and Wilder had become 'over marinated'. He said:

"The only reason [Joshua and Wilder] are on this [December 23rd] card, is because everyone wants them to fight. I'm talking about us, I'm talking about Wilder, I'm talking about Saudi Arabia... Victory for both [in December], the fight's inevitable... Hopefully we make the fight for March. I don't think it's over-marination, because both guys are in their primes. No one's really showing a lot of sign of declining."

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua will both feature on a stacked boxing card in Saudi Arabia next month, and are set to face Joseph Parker and Otto Wallin, respectively.

The pair were in attendance for a recent press conference heald in Riyadh, where 'The Bronze Bomber' had the chance to sit down with Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing.

It will be the Brit's third fight this year, having defeated Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. On the other hand, Wilder will make his first appearance in the squared circle in 2023.

According to talkSport boxing editor, Michael Benson, Deontay Wilder recently shed light on his conversation with Eddie Hearn during their stay in Riyadh, during an interview with 78SPORTSTV. He wrote this:

"Deontay Wilder on his conversation with Eddie Hearn: “It was cool. We have our differences. I know him and Anthony Joshua's manager have held this fight up… But Eddie was saying he talked to His Excellency - Hearn told me if we both win, the fight's gonna be on. So I'm looking forward to finally getting Joshua in the ring. Win, lose or draw, this is what it's all about."

