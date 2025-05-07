"Both sides were really pushing" - Superbon breaks down Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee sequel at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon loves nothing more than a scrap, and that was what unfolded when Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai crossed paths on May 2.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion headed into the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 in search of redemption against the No. 3-ranked divisional contender.

While there was a brief moment where things didn't look like it was going his way in the second round, the 38-year-old veteran stayed ahead during every other exchange to turn up victorious by unanimous decision in their flyweight Muay Thai redo inside the Lumpinee Stadium:

"Both sides were really pushing and pushing. They had very strong hearts. Both sides brought strong weapons," the Superbon Training Camp founder told media members in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite falling short, Kongthoranee did well against the veteran, who truly returned to the peak of his powers inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' last Friday.

Nong-O's impressive showcase also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. With that, the former ONE world champion took his resume to 267-58.

Nong-O credits Kongthoranee for pushing him to the limit in redo

While the taste of redemption was sweet, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was quick to give credit where it was due.

During his victory speech with commentator Mitch Chilson, Nong-O gave his flowers to Kongthoranee for his evolved skill set during their rematch:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because every day, we train hard."

Kongthoranee's loss was only his third defeat from 14 outings in the promotion. The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion headed into this contest on a three-fight winning streak.

The entire ONE Fight Night 31 replay is available via Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.

