Boxer Amir Khan makes desperate attempt to win over estranged wife with lavish Mercedes Benz amid heated cheating and s*xting controversy 

Amir Khan is once again in controversy after giving his estranged wife a lavish car.

'King' is one of the greatest welterweights of the last few decades. That said, he's taken a few losses over the last few years for out-of-the-ring reasons. Earlier this year, Khan was suspended for failing a drug test related to his loss to Kell Brook last year.

However, his relationship with Faryal Makhdoom has regularly been in the headlines as well. It's not for good reasons as well, as the two have split on several occasions. First being married in 2013, they would split four years later in 2017.

Amir Khan would later reconcile with his wife, but the two have had a rough 2023. According to reports, the boxer was involved in a cheating and s*xting controversy, leaving the two in a sore spot. Khan later gave $100,000 to his wife for her makeup brand, in a move seen as little more than damage control.

Now on Instagram, he's again given his wife a gift. In a post, Khan showed himself surprising his wife with a lavish and new Mercedes Benz car. While a nice vehicle, it seems many fans aren't impressed by the gesture.

Amir Khan denies doping allegations after ban

In case it's unclear, it's been a rough 2023 for Amir Khan.

'King' last competed in February 2022, finally facing off with Kell Brook. The two welterweight contenders have long called for a fight against one another, but once in the ring, it wasn't pretty.

Ultimately, 'Special K' dominated, scoring a knockout win that night in Manchester. Following the loss, Khan retired from boxing but later showed interest in returning for a potential exhibition with Floyd Mayweather.

While that never came to fruition, that's probably a good thing. Earlier this spring, it was revealed that Amir Khan tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. As a result, he was suspended from competition for two years.

Ultimately, the BBBoC believed that the former champion didn't know that he was using the substance intentionally, they were still in his system with no excuse. When asked about the ban in a recent interview with Sky Sports, he answered:

"I am a retired fighter. You can see by my performance against Kell Brook [that it] wasn't the best. I lost the fight. If I went in there and knocked Kell Brook out it is different. I have never cheated in my life, I am the one who wanted the testing done."