Misfits boxing star Astrid Wett couldn't resist the opportunity to mock American footballer Weston McKennie following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League this past weekend.

McKennie, who was part of the Leeds United squad that suffered relegation after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, joined the team on loan from Juventus in January. Despite making 19 appearances in the Premier League, the American midfielder struggled to make a significant impact and faced criticism from fans as he was substituted on the final day of the season.

OnlyF*ns star Astrid Wett wasted no time in trolling McKennie as she tweeted out a screenshot which showed McKennie liking several of her Instagram posts. Responding to a post that labeled McKennie as the "worst loan signing in history," Wett quote-tweeted with a cutting remark:

"No wonder he has a sh*t season he was too busy subscribing and liking my pics."

Check out the tweet below:

[via: @AstridWett on Twitter]

Leeds United's recent relegation from the Premier League has potentially hindered their ability to exercise the £30 million option to secure the permanent services of Weston McKennie. In what transpired to be McKennie's last game at Elland Road, the home crowd subjected the American midfielder to harsh taunting.

He was subjected to "you fat b*****d" chants as he was substituted during the closing stages of Leeds' 4-1 defeat against Tottenham.

Astrid Wett sets Arsenal jersey ablaze after Manchester City's title triumph

Manchester City celebrated their third consecutive title victory on May 21st at the Etihad Stadium by defeating Chelsea. Arsenal were atop the Premier League table for most of the season, but a late surge from Manchester City saw the latter secure their fifth title in six seasons.

In the wake of Manchester City's triumph, the spotlight once again turned to Astrid Wett, a prominent model and boxer known for her presence on OnlyF*ns. This time, she sought attention by mocking Arsenal FC.

Wett captured the attention of football fans by setting an Arsenal jersey on fire inside a car. The video of her burning the Gunners jersey has since gone viral.

Check out the video below:

Astrid @CFCAstrid_ ARSENAL GONE UP IN FLAMES BABY ARSENAL GONE UP IN FLAMES BABY 😂🔥 https://t.co/FcAnkWJpGR

