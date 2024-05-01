Boxing agent Rick Glaser seemingly backs Gervonta Davis' claims about Floyd Mayweather being "held" in Dubai over unpaid debts

Boxing personality Rick Glaser has addressed the speculation surrounding legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather's stay in Dubai, UAE. Glaser, a member of the professional boxing industry for around four decades, notably alluded to Gervonta Davis' (aka Abdul Wahid's) recent claims concerning Mayweather.

The reigning WBA lightweight kingpin, Davis is regarded as a former protege of Mayweather and was previously a part of the 'Mayweather Promotions' roster. Nevertheless, over the past few years, the Mayweather-Davis relationship has witnessed its fair share of tumultuousness.

'Tank' has time and again accused the 47-year-old Mayweather of stealing his spotlight and hindering his career. Meanwhile, 'Money' has vehemently refuted the accusations.

Following the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match (April 20, 2024), Floyd Mayweather traded barbs with Devin's father Bill Haney in a heated video call. Gervonta Davis, who happens to be a longtime rival of Garcia and Haney, subsequently weighed in on it.

As indicated by Michael Benson on X, 'Tank' took to Instagram Stories and X to criticize 'Money.' Davis suggested that Mayweather had taken money from an individual(s) in Dubai, hadn't done what he was paid for, and was resultantly indebted.

Davis, who's set to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin on June 15, claimed that Mayweather is being held in Dubai owing to the purported unpaid debts.

Boxing matchmaker, agent, and veteran combat sports personality Rick Glaser has now tweeted that Davis was right and Mayweather's being held in Dubai.

Additionally, Glaser highlighted that indebtedness is taken very seriously in Dubai. He noted the reported debt is unrelated to boxing. Apparently, 'Money' is trying his best to resolve the issue but hasn't succeeded yet. An excerpt from his tweet read:

"[Mayweather] is definitely being held by the Government court system there as he owes a substantial amount of money in Dubai."

What did Gervonta Davis say about Floyd Mayweather Jr. in recent social media tirade?

A few days back, Davis put forth multiple tweets, signaling that Mayweather was disallowed from leaving Dubai. He even agreed to partake in a live chat with 'Money' to prove he's right. 'Tank' also shut down a fan who noted that he ought to be grateful to Mayweather for buying him a house during his youth.

Though Davis isn't promoted by Floyd Mayweather anymore, he still works closely with longtime Mayweather business associate Al Haymon. On that note, the 29-year-old praised Haymon and derided 'Money.' Besides, he mocked Mayweather's hair. Moreover, 'Tank' opined that the former boxer is really in trouble, adding that he could wire some money to help:

"They got Floyd a** for real..tell him I'll send him a wire..LET MY F**KING FAMILY GO"

Gervonta Davis proceeded to note that he'd likely call up hip-hop star 50 Cent, a longtime frenemy of Floyd Mayweather, to help bring 'Money' back to the US. He tweeted:

"Let me call 50, we gotta get this ni**a home by Monday"

Check out the screenshots of some of Davis' tweets below:

