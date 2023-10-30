"Boxing as a business is corrupt" - Israel Adesanya answers whether he will follow Francis Ngannou into pro boxing

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he's not interested in stepping foot into the world of boxing following the events of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

Adesanya, alongside Kamaru Usman, walked Ngannou to the ring and sat ringside as 'The Predator' faced off against one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history.

What culminated next was one of the sport's most surprising encounters as Ngannou, who had been written off by almost everybody, delivered one of the most impressive boxing debuts since its inception.

The Cameroonian went toe-to-toe with the lineal heavyweight champion and stunned the world by dropping Fury in the third round. Ngannou even went the distance, finishing on top and leaving 'The Gypsy King' bloodied and bruised by the end of the final frame.

Despite his jaw-dropping performance, controversy came as a result of the judges, who scored the fight 95-94 for Ngannou, 96-93 for Fury, and 95-94 for Fury.

Fans and many of the boxing elite were left outraged, as many believed Ngannou had won the fight and pulled off the shock of the century.

Following the result, Israel Adesanya took to social media and claimed instances like this are the reason why he won't box in the future. He wrote:

"Boxing as a sport is beautiful. Boxing as a business is corrupt as f*ck...I’ve done my time in boxing as a 'rookie' to the game and it felt easy for me...It was fun but I’ll never box again, I prefer to use all my weapons in a real fight."

Israel Adesanya pens powerful message to Francis Ngannou following Tyson Fury bout

Israel Adesanya was beaming with pride when the final bell rang at the end of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

After a valiant effort from Ngannou, he walked away from the ring with a split-decision defeat to Fury. The result was met with controversy, as many of those watching believed 'The Predator' should have emerged victorious.

Despite his friend coming up short at the hands of the judges, 'The Last Stylebender' was left in awe of the boxing display that Ngannou delivered. 'The Last Stylebender' thanked his friend for shaking up the combat sports world:

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP‼️ Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou…you shook up the WORLD‼️"

